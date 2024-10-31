A man accused of a brutal, unprovoked stabbing in broad daylight at Tacoma’s Point Defiance Park appeared in court Thursday, where a judge ruled him competent to stand trial.

Nicholas Matthew, who faces charges of attempted murder, is alleged to have attacked a woman at the popular park in February.

Matthew, who reportedly has bipolar and schizophrenia diagnoses, underwent a mental evaluation which found issues but not to the extent that would prevent him from facing trial.

Authorities say he randomly stabbed the woman without provocation in an ambush that left her with serious injuries.

Several months after the incident, the unnamed victim, bearing visible scars, bravely recounted her ordeal during a press conference.

"He made it verbally explicit he intended to kill me and told me to tilt my neck back to end my pain," she said.

After the attack, Matthew allegedly evaded authorities for over a month. Law enforcement eventually apprehended him in California, where he was reportedly planning to flee to Taiwan.

Investigators linked Matthew to the crime scene through DNA evidence found in his apartment, which included blood-stained clothing matching witness descriptions and the knife allegedly used in the stabbing.

Matthew’s bail remains set at $2 million.

