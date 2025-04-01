Monster Jam Seattle 2025: What to know

Lumen Field will be rumbling and roaring in Seattle this Saturday as Monster Jam returns.

The 2025 jam will kick off at 12:30 p.m. with a pit party on Apr. 5 at 800 Occidental Ave. S. in Seattle.

Photo provided by Monster Jam.

How to buy tickets to this year's Monster Jam?

Tickets can be found here, with prices ranging from $25-$140.

All fans over the age of 2 must have a ticket.

Timeline of Monster Jam events in 2025

Pit Party from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Doors open at 3 p.m.

Trackside: 4 p.m.

Main event start time is 5 p.m.

2025 Monster Jam truck and driver lineup

Adam Anderson is driving Grave Digger

Kayla Blood is driving Sparkle Smash

Tristan England is driving Digatron

Ryan Anderson is driving Son-uva Digger

Todd Leduc is driving Megalodon

Jamey Garner is driving El Toro Loco

Bryce Kenny is driving Monster Mutt

Zack Garner is driving Wild Side

Cole Venard is driving Black Pearl

Matt Pagliarulo is driving Jester

Nick Pagliarulo is driving Kraken

Mike Pagliarulo is driving Excaliber

The Source: Information for this article comes from Monster Jam's website.

