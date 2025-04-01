The Brief A new study finds that Seattle residents need $169K annually to feel financially happy. Seattle ranked #11 among U.S. cities where money has the biggest impact on happiness. Despite high incomes, Seattle has a 22.3% depression rate, the highest among the top-ranked cities.



A new study has revealed that Seattle is among the top U.S. cities where financial prosperity has the strongest impact on happiness.

According to research by Vegas Aces, an annual household income of $169,292 is needed to achieve financial contentment in the Emerald City.

Keep reading to learn more about the study and how Seattle compares to other big cities in the U.S.

Vegas Aces looked at the top U.S. cities where money makes Americans happier by analyzing the average household incomes, life expectancies, quality of life scores and depression rates of the 150 most populous U.S. cities to determine the U.S. cities Expand

Where Seattle ranked in the study

What they're saying:

The study ranked Seattle #11 among the 150 largest U.S. cities in terms of how much money influences overall well-being.

The ranking considered factors such as average household income, life expectancy, livability scores and depression.

How Seattle compares to other U.S. cities

The other side:

Seattle’s high ranking in the study places it among wealthier cities where financial stability is closely linked to happiness.

Fremont, CA, took the #1 spot with an average household income of $215,515, while San Jose and San Francisco followed with incomes of $183,553 and $193,467, respectively.

Despite its relatively high average income, Seattle has a depression rate of 22.3% — the highest among the top-ranked cities.

Other factors like its strong job market, outdoor recreation opportunities and cultural attractions may contribute to residents' overall satisfaction, the study suggests.

The connection between income and happiness

Big picture view:

The study reinforces the idea that while money alone does not guarantee happiness, financial security can play a significant role in overall well-being.

In cities like Seattle, where the cost of living is high, a six-figure income may be necessary to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.

For the full study, visit Vegas Aces’ website.

