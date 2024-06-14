Scooters, e-bikes to soon be allowed on King County trails

Joining Seattle city trails and state trails, the King County Council passed a plan that will soon allow people to ride e-bikes and scooters on 175 miles of urban trails.

"We need to share the trail, it’s for everyone," said King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci.

Balducci told FOX 13 this was part of updating a code chapter about parks and trails, which hadn’t been updated since the 1980s. She adds, it was a way to make these trails more consistent with other trails, but also more inclusive of people who use trails for mobility and transportation, not just recreation.

"What we want is for people to go the speed that is safe and comfortable for everyone using the trail," Balducci said.

Those riding will be limited to a 15 mile-per-hour speed limit.

"My one worry is that it might attract a crowd that’s less experienced and might be reckless on the trail, and as a runner, getting hit by a bike while on a trail is somewhat of a worry, but I think by and large it’s pretty safe so it’s not a big deal," said Jack Rosseau, a competitive runner who trains on local trails.

FOX 13 also spoke with some people who didn’t want to go on camera but said they already see people riding e-bikes, so they don’t know what the difference will be. However, they said sometimes those people go too fast.

That speed is something Overlake hospital’s trauma program manager Karen Kettner is concerned about. In fact, she equates it to a math problem.

"The more acceleration you add to an object, the faster it goes, the more mass. These all weigh more than a regular bike, the more kinetic energy that goes into a bike, the more injuries you’re going to get," Kettner said.

Balducci said she hears and understands those concerns.

"We need to focus on making sure people are using the trails safely and in a way that is respectful for all users." Kettner also reminds everyone to always wear a helmet while riding/biking.

The plan is expected to go into effect by the end of the month.

