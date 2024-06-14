SR 520 bridge closure, Seattle-area lane reductions to plan for this weekend

It may be Father's Day weekend, but there are still construction projects that will shut down the SR 520 floating bridge and reduce lanes on other highways in and around the Seattle area.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about construction and maintenance projects this weekend on SR 520, I-90 and Tacoma.

SR 520 floating bridge closure

SR 520 and the SR 520 Trail will be closed across Lake Washington starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, June 14, through 5 a.m. on Monday, June 17.

The closure will affect both directions between I-5 and the Eastside. The SR 520 Trail and a portion of the Bill Dawson Trail will also be closed.

I-90 eastbound lane closures

The two right lanes of eastbound I-90 will be closed between the Mount Baker tunnel in Seattle and the Mercer Island lid from 10 p.m. Friday, June 14, through 6 a.m. Saturday, June 15.

Tacoma Narrows Bridge lane closures

Repairs are also coming to the Tacoma Narrows Bridge this weekend. Impacts will be to travelers headed westbound across the bridge to Gig Harbor.

The fixes will require two consecutive days of lane closures on the span that was built in 1950. Crews will also address an emerging issue with an expansion joint.

Lane closure details from WSDOT: 4 a.m. Saturday, June 15, to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 16.

Crews will close the two right westbound lanes approaching the bridge.

Crews will also close the ramp from Jackson Avenue to westbound SR 16.

During the lane closures, the HOV lane will remain open to all travelers. The bridge remains safe for travel in the two open lanes.

WSDOT officials could not give an exact timing on the lane closures, but provided the following details:

"The timing for lane closures on either span of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge can be complicated. While these lane closures will occur during Father’s Day weekend, the work must be done at that time to help keep the bridge in good working order.

"Washington State Department of Transportation crews found cracks in a bridge joint on the 74-year-old westbound span during a recent inspection. This bridge joint is in a different location than the one that required emergency lane closures in May.

"Once the expansion joint is repaired, crews will pour new concrete. The concrete needs time to cure, meaning travelers will see lane closures when there appears to be little or no activity in the work zone."

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS

One dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-5 near Fife

Seattle's ‘Belltown Hellcat’ faces stalking, assault charges amid reckless driving

Road-rage shooting investigation caused I-5 closure in Everett

Puyallup Police hold meeting over 3 teens charged in February murder

Kent man arrested after ramming stolen car into police cruiser

Thefts of charging cables are another obstacle to appeal of electric vehicles

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.