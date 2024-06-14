One dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-5 near Fife

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a semi-truck that happened on I-5 in Fife Friday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) issued an alert at about 4:42 a.m., reporting a crash on southbound I-5 at milepost 138.5, near 70th Ave. E., was blocking the three right lanes.

Approximately 12 minutes later, Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper John Dattilo announced that the multi-vehicle crash resulted in one death.

According to WSP investigators, around 4:17 a.m., the driver who caused the accident was traveling southbound on I-5 and collided with a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder. The driver who caused the accident was then hit by a semi-truck, which resulted in their death.

The semi-truck driver was uninjured. The driver of the disabled vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The medical examiner will determine whether the driver who caused the accident was impaired at the time.

As of 4:54 a.m., the two left lanes on southbound I-5 remained open, but drivers were advised to expect delays during their morning commute.

Details regarding the cause of the crash are still limited. Troopers will continue their investigation at the scene.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS

Seattle's ‘Belltown Hellcat’ faces stalking, assault charges amid reckless driving

Road-rage shooting investigation caused I-5 closure in Everett

Puyallup Police hold meeting over 3 teens charged in February murder

Rodeo bull hops fence at Oregon arena, leaving several injured

Kent man arrested after ramming stolen car into police cruiser

Thefts of charging cables are another obstacle to appeal of electric vehicles

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.