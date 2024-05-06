A man was shot and killed in a Fife parking lot after a $20 drug deal went wrong, newly released court documents reveal.

Tyler Webster, 29, faces multiple charges in the shooting death of a man in a 7/11 parking lot located at 5308 Pacific Hwy E.

According to court documents, the victim, who was not identified, met up with Webster for a drug deal on the night of March 16, 2024.

Police interviewed multiple witnesses to the crime, who stated Webster was there to buy $20 worth of drugs/fentanyl from the victim.

Witnesses said Webster and the victim were in vehicles parked five spots from each other. Webster handed a fake $20 bill to a man who walked over to the victim's vehicle and gave it to him.

The victim immediately realized the bill was fake and returned it to the man, who then gave it back to Webster, according to court documents.

After being denied drugs, Webster was seen getting out of his vehicle and walking up to the window of the victim's car. Witnesses say Webster repeatedly pushed the victim in the head, yelling things like "You think I'm a punk," and "Give me your s**t."

After one witness attempted to intervene, police say Webster shot the victim in the chest and ran back to his car. The victim died in the hospital hours later.

Webster was identified as the shooter by multiple witnesses. Police also used surveillance footage from a nearby business that captured the entire incident.

Webster was arrested in Snoqualmie on April 21, but was released due to medical reasons. Reports indicate he swallowed a bag of narcotics, and Snoqualmie Police were unaware Webster was a suspect in a homicide investigation.

Fife Police said officers later located Webster inside a stolen 1996 Nissan pickup truck, where he attempted to flee but was ultimately located and booked on May 3.

Webster is charged with first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, first-degree robbery, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Webster made his first court appearance on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty and had his bail set at $2 million. Court documents say he has five prior felony convictions, including one for second-degree assault, which is listed as a "serious offense."

