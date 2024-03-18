Fife shooting leaves man dead
FIFE, Wash. - Fife police are investigating a homicide after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed over the weekend.
On Saturday, March 16, officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 1030 p.m. in a parking lot of a business near 5300 Pacific Highway East.
According to police, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.
Officers performed life-saving measures on the victim until medics with the Tacoma Fire Department arrived.
Medics took the man to a local hospital for further treatment but the man died from his injuries a few hours later.
It's unknown what led up to the shooting.
According to a news release from the Fife Police Department, the suspected shooter drove away from the scene in a white sedan before police officers arrived.
Police have not identified a suspect but are investigating this case as a homicide.
The investigation remains ongoing.