Fife shooting leaves man dead

Published 
Fife
FIFE, Wash. - Fife police are investigating a homicide after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed over the weekend. 

On Saturday, March 16, officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 1030 p.m. in a parking lot of a business near 5300 Pacific Highway East. 

According to police, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. 

Officers performed life-saving measures on the victim until medics with the Tacoma Fire Department arrived. 

Medics took the man to a local hospital for further treatment but the man died from his injuries a few hours later. 

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

According to a news release from the Fife Police Department, the suspected shooter drove away from the scene in a white sedan before police officers arrived. 

Police have not identified a suspect but are investigating this case as a homicide. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 