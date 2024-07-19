Mother of 16-year-old murdered in Auburn pleads for public's help to find shooter

A King County mother is speaking out in hopes of generating leads in the murder of her 16-year-old son.

Lonnisha Landry’s son, Xavier Landry, was shot and killed in Auburn last Friday. Since his death, she’s been on a social media mission, urging the public to help find the person who killed her child.

"It’s been a roller coaster," Lonnisha Landry told FOX 13 while standing next to her son’s memorial on A Street in Auburn. "I still don’t have all the answers."

As FOX 13 has reported, Auburn police were called to a shooting on A Street Southeast at about 10:45 p.m. last Friday near the Chevron gas station.

When they arrived at the scene, detectives found a 16-year-old boy shot to death.

Two other juveniles were also shot. They were taken to a hospital and later released.

"Detectives haven’t said much," Lonnisha said. "One of the kids shot was my son’s friend. My son was a good kid."

Family members said Xavier was known for his smile and sometimes goofy personality. He was also known for his mentorship to younger children impacted by depression and gang and gun violence.

"He never promoted guns. He never promoted going out and causing harm on someone else," said his mom.

As for the shooting, investigators said all three juveniles were victims and did not have any weapons on them, including Xavier.

As of Friday, police said there are no details on a suspect.

"Someone knows something," said Xavier’s mom. "Everyday I’m posting to social media. They’re really for his killers. I want his murderers to remember his eyes. I want them to remember his smile. I want them to know that they have damaged so many. It was more than just killing him."

The family has since set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses and healing.

