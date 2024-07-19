Auburn shooting leaves man dead

A man is dead after a shooting Thursday night in Auburn, the King County Sheriff's Office said.

At about 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired near the Brookside Village Apartments off 34th Avenue South.

When deputies arrived, they found an injured man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Deputies administered first aid and started CPR until medics arrived.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man died from his injuries at the scene.

Deputies said there are no suspects in custody and have not released information on possible suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.

