Teens in car intentionally strike boy riding bike in Bellevue

Police are investigating after a car 'deliberately' struck a boy on a bicycle in Bellevue Saturday night, authorities say.

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) confirmed with FOX 13 that at around 8:30 p.m., a car full of juveniles intentionally crashed into the boy.

Initial reports state that the suspect threw a shoe at the boy, who was in the bike lane riding home from swimming, then came back and hit him with the car.

The boy suffered road rash cuts and was bleeding from the impact.

BPD investigators believe the suspects were driving in a stolen vehicle. The rear driver's window was missing and had a towel or sunshade in its place.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the BPD and reference case number 24-36777.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.