Property owner files complaint to 'eject' Seattle's Belltown Hellcat from apartment

The company that owns the notorious "Belltown Hellcat's" apartment in Seattle filed a complaint to "eject" him, stating that he has violated the rules of a lease agreement on multiple occasions and refuses to comply.

According to documents filed July 9 in King County Superior Court obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, West Edge Apartments wants Miles Hudson to follow the rules or leave. The plaintiff says Hudson's refusal to comply with the rules or vacate his apartment is causing them damage, including a number of 1-star Google reviews citing the Hellcat's behavior.

Documents show that Hudson was served a "10-day notice to comply with lease or quit premises for violating multiple lease terms and rules." The notice claimed that Hudson has violated at least five apartment rental agreement rules including limitations on conduct, prohibited conduct, default by resident, parking and vehicles, and crime/drug free housing.

Miles Hudson, infamously known as the "Belltown Hellcat" owner, might be headed to jail, according to a legal expert who says Hudson has violated his court agreement. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Multiple residents reported that the Hellcat's Dodge Charger revs loudly and wakes them up repeatedly and "disrupts their ability to sleep and ability to enjoy the quiet of their homes." Videos submitted to the property owner and reported to the Seattle Police Department show the disruptive vehicle. Hudson has previously been charged with reckless driving by the City of Seattle Attorney's Office.

The notice also says on May 11, security was notified of "multiple individuals in the P1 garage shooting guns, that were only later determined to be toys, and causing multiple disturbances to residents."

West Edge Apartments says just weeks after sending Hudson the notice to comply, they received multiple additional complaints from multiple people on multiple occasions.

In one instance, two neighbors in May said they were unable to work from home because "the people on their Zoom calls could hear the loud music and loud voices coming from the Defendants' closed front door." On another occasion, a resident complained of loud music again that could be heard echoing down the hallway.

The complaint also cited Hudson's own Instagram as showing a video of him talking loudly and with excessively loud music on in the background. Just days later, another person reported loud music coming from Hudson's home after 11:00 p.m.

Hudson has been wearing thin on the patience of Seattle's Belltown community for months.

In June, Hudson faced a civil suit from the city of Seattle for violations related to his modified 2023 Dodge Charger, which has been causing disturbances across the Seattle area. The court granted the city's motion for default judgment due to Hudson's failure to communicate properly with city officials.

A judge recently ruled that Hudson has to pay the city $83,619.97 for fines connected to illegal modifications on his car.

Hudson's criminal cases are still pending. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 3 after he did not show up in court for a domestic violence hearing in Seattle.

According to the bench warrant, probable cause was found against Hudson for these charges, and law enforcement is now requested to apprehend him and bring him before the court. When, or if, Hudson is apprehended, he will face a $5,000 bond.

Hudson currently faces charges connected to accusations of stalking and revenge porn.

At last check, police have still not deemed Hudson’s car street legal. However, his social media has been active with posts showing his illegal car driving around the region.

