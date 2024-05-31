Seattle city attorney seeks default judgment against 'Belltown Hellcat' driver

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison filed a motion for default judgment Friday against Miles Hudson, known as the "Belltown Hellcat" driver, after Hudson failed to respond to a city lawsuit alleging violations of the city's noise code.

Hudson now faces nearly $60,000 in penalties, which continue to accrue at a rate of $1,300 per day.

"Mr. Hudson has cultivated online infamy by flagrantly breaking Seattle’s laws and waking his neighbors with excessive noise. It’s time for him to face the consequences of his actions. That’s why I have requested that the court find Mr. Hudson in default and award the City all applicable penalties," Davison stated.

The Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI) issued a notice of violation to Hudson on March 29, for excessive noise related to his vehicle. The notice required Hudson to remove modifications to his vehicle's muffler and exhaust system by April 15. Failure to comply would result in daily penalties of up to $1,300. Since the notice, Hudson has "failed to remove the illegal modifications or address the excessive noise."

Davison filed a lawsuit on May 7, demanding judgment for Hudson’s non-compliance with the notice of violation. Hudson had until May 30 to respond but failed to do so. A hearing is scheduled for June 18.

Hudson, who drives a 2023 Dodge Charger and is known on Instagram as "srt.miles," has previously been charged with two counts of reckless driving. Despite a Seattle Municipal Court judge’s order prohibiting him from driving the vehicle, Hudson continued to showcase the car’s excessive noise on social media.

This week, Hudson's infamous Hellcat was reportedly towed from his apartment complex’s garage after it was parked in a handicapped spot. A Reddit post detailed how a resident reported the illegal parking to the building’s concierge after observing a woman with a handicap pass unable to park. The post included a photo of Hudson’s car in the accessible parking space.

The city's legal actions against Hudson are in response to numerous noise complaints. The ongoing violations and Hudson’s failure to comply with city regulations could result in continued fines of up to $1,300 per day.

