Can Trump vote for himself after NY conviction?

Donald Trump may be convicted of a felony and reside in Florida, a state notorious for restricting the voting rights of people with felony convictions. But he can still vote as long as he stays out of prison in New York state.

That’s because Florida defers to other states’ disenfranchisement rules for residents convicted of out-of-state felonies. In Trump’s case, New York law only removes the right to vote for people convicted of felonies when they’re incarcerated. Once they’re out of prison, their rights are automatically restored, even if they’re on parole, per a 2021 law passed by the state’s Democratic legislature.

"If a Floridian’s voting rights are restored in the state of conviction, they are restored under Florida law," Blair Bowie of the Campaign Legal Center wrote in a post, noting that people without Trump’s legal resources are often confused by Florida’s complex rules.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump after the verdict was read at Manhattan criminal court in New York, US, on Thursday, May 30, 2024. A New York jury found Donald Trump guilty of multiple felonies at his hush-money trial, making him the first former (Seth Wenig/AP Photo/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Expand

So as long as Trump isn’t sent to prison, he can vote for himself in Florida in November’s election .

Trump was convicted Thursday of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

MORE TRUMP NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump found guilty in hush money case

Can Trump still be president? What his conviction means for the election

Is Trump going to jail? Guilty verdict reached in hush money trial

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.