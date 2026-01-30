Seattle Mayor, police guild spar over ICE protection directives

The Brief Mayor Katie Wilson signed an executive order barring ICE from using city-owned properties—including parks, garages, and Seattle Center—for civil enforcement operations. The Mayor also directed Seattle Police to "investigate, verify, and document" ICE activity using body cameras and ID checks to gather evidence for potential prosecution. SPOG President Mike Solan rejected the directive, labeling it "political theater" and stating he will not allow officers to be used as pawns in a conflict with federal agencies.



The Seattle Police Officers Guild is refusing to cooperate with a recent directive from Mayor Katie Wilson ordering officers to investigate and document ICE activity in the city.

On Thursday, Wilson announced a set of actions ahead of an expected increase in federal immigration enforcement activity. She directed the Seattle Police Department to "investigate, verify and document" ICE activity, and prohibit ICE from staging operations on city property.

If called to reports of ICE activity, Wilson directed officers to document it with video, check the IDs of federal agents and "secure scenes of potentially unlawful acts to gather evidence for transmital to prosecutors."

City and local authorities are not allowed to interfere with federal immigration, but they are also not required to assist.

The other side:

Seattle Police Officers Guild president Mike Solan said he does not intend to let union members do any of this.

"Toothless virtue signaling rhetoric like this has already cost two people their lives," wrote Solan. "The concept of pitting two armed law enforcement agencies against each other is ludicrous, and will not happen. I will not allow SPOG members to be used as political pawns."

The push for local police assistance comes just days after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis.

State lawmakers have considered measures to slow federal immigration activity in Washington, including a bill that would prevent former ICE agents from being hired into local law enforcement, as well as banning officers from wearing face coverings.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

From Ex-Ram to Seattle hero: Cooper Kupp delivers Super Bowl trip for Seahawks

Drake Maye says shoulder isn't 100 percent, but he'll play in Super Bowl against Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks support Army veteran in VA hospice rooting for Super Bowl win

How much are flights to the Super Bowl? Airlines adding flights from SEA to Bay Area

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a star turn as he helps carry the Seahawks to the Super Bowl

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.