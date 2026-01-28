WA Senate passes bill banning law enforcement face coverings

The Brief The Washington State Senate passed SB 5855 on a party-line 30–19 vote Wednesday, moving the state closer to banning local, state, and federal officers from wearing masks that obscure their faces. The legislation allows individuals detained by an unlawfully masked officer to sue for damages, with specific exemptions for undercover operatives, SWAT teams, and protective medical or weather gear. Democratic sponsors and Governor Ferguson prioritize the bill as a response to masked federal immigration raids, while critics argue it compromises officer safety and may face legal challenges regarding federal supremacy.



A bill aimed at limiting the use of face coverings by law enforcement moved one step closer to becoming law after passing the Washington state Senate following a vote.

The legislation, Senate Bill 5855, would bar law enforcement officers from wearing masks that obstruct their faces while performing their duties. If signed by the governor, the measure would apply statewide and allow individuals detained by an officer in violation of the law to sue.

The bill is part of a broader push by state Democrats to increase oversight of federal immigration enforcement in Washington. The Senate vote came days after the governor and the attorney general pledged to take action if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement violates Washington law, including the possibility of coordinating with the National Guard.

Under the legislation, items such as balaclavas, gaiters and ski masks would be prohibited, along with anything else that obstructs an officer’s face. The bill includes exceptions, such as the use of protective equipment to guard against toxic gases or severe weather.

ICE has defended the use of face coverings by its officers, saying they are necessary for safety reasons.

"ICE law enforcement officers wear masks to prevent doxxing, which can (and has) placed them and their families at risk," the agency said in a statement. "All ICE law enforcement officers carry badges and credentials and will identify themselves when required for public safety or legal necessity."

