Ferguson, Brown to address how WA is preparing for any possible ICE activity

The Brief Gov. Bob Ferguson and Attorney General Nick Brown will hold a news conference at the state Capitol today to address a federal memo authorizing ICE agents to enter homes without judicial warrants. The briefing follows the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents, the third such incident involving federal agents this year. In addition to outlining state preparations and protective legislation, officials will address a community vigil scheduled for this evening at Seattle’s Harborview Park.



Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson and Attorney General Nick Brown are scheduled to hold a news conference at the state Capitol Monday to address how the state is preparing for any possible ICE activity.

The backstory:

The briefing comes after heightening tensions between state and federal authorities following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti on Saturday morning. Pretti, an ICU nurse from Minneapolis, was killed by U.S. Border Patrol agents in an incident that has sparked renewed scrutiny of federal tactics.

State leaders are expected to outline Washington’s preparation for increased enforcement activity and discuss pending legislation designed to protect residents.

The shooting of Pretti marks the third time this year that federal agents have been involved in a shooting. It follows the Jan. 7 death of Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

The news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

What's next:

In Seattle, community members plan to gather for a silent vigil at Harborview Park, located at Harborview Medical Center. The event is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. organizers have encouraged attendees to bring candles and flowers to honor those affected by the recent violence.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Office of Gov. Bob Ferguson and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.