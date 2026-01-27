How much are flights to the Super Bowl? Airlines adding flights from SEA to Bay Area

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will face off in the 2026 Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Airlines are adding extra flights from Seattle to Bay Area airports, with Alaska Airlines alone adding 16 round trips. Flight prices vary widely depending on airline, airport and travel date, with Super Bowl weekend fares expected to stay high.



The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are set to face off in an exhilarating Super Bowl, and many across the country will be traveling to watch the big game.

Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines planes takeoff at the same time from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, United States on June 21, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The 2026 Super Bowl is taking place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It's right by San Jose, and about 40 miles south of San Francisco.

For Seattle fans wanting to travel for the Super Bowl, some airlines are adding extra flights to the Bay Area from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Keep reading for more details about flights to the Super Bowl.

How much are flights to the Super Bowl?

By the numbers:

The most direct flight to Levi's Stadium would be to fly into San Jose Mineta International Airport. Here's a look at flight prices from Seattle to San Jose:

Southwest: $617 (Friday, Feb. 6)

American: $763 (Feb. 6)

Delta: $788 (Feb. 6)

Alaska: $820 (Thursday, Feb. 5)

United: $1,220 (Saturday, Feb. 7)

The next-closest airport to Levi's Stadium is San Francisco International Airport (SFO). It's about 40 minutes to the stadium, and has more flight traffic throughout the day. Here's a look at flights from Seattle to SFO:

Alaska Airlines: $697 (Feb. 6)

Southwest: $773 (Feb. 6)

Delta: $604 (Feb. 7)

United: $897 (Feb. 6)

Frontier: $460 (Feb. 6, extra stop)

American: $857 (Feb. 6)

There's also Oakland International Airport, a bit further with limited options. Here's a look at flights from Seattle to Oakland:

Southwest: $527 (Feb. 6)

Delta: $535 (Feb. 6)

Alaska: $1,018 (Feb. 6)

More flights to the Super Bowl

Local perspective:

Alaska Airlines recently announced it has added 16 round-trip flights from Seattle to San Francisco and San Jose for the 2026 Super Bowl.

United, Delta and American Airlines are also offering additional flights from Seattle to the Bay Area. But if you're flying between Feb. 7–9, expect a premium on any Super Bowl flight.

Featured article

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Rivian amps up competition with Tesla, pledging $4.6M to WA ballot initiative

How much does it cost to attend Super Bowl 2026? We crunched the numbers

Pierce County deputies shoot armed man in Parkland, WA

Seattle crowds protest US Border Patrol shooting of Alex Pretti in MN

Idaho murders photo release puts police on damage control as families fume

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.