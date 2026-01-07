Alaska Airlines orders more than 100 Boeing jets, largest order in company history

The Brief Alaska Airlines announced the largest aircraft order in its history, purchasing 105 Boeing 737-10 jets and five Boeing 787 widebody aircraft, with options for additional planes through 2035. The new aircraft will support fleet modernization and international expansion, including long-haul routes from Seattle to Europe and Asia as part of the airline’s Alaska Accelerate strategy. Alaska is also receiving its first Boeing 787 aircraft featuring its new global livery.



Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday that it has placed the largest aircraft order in the company’s history, committing to 105 Boeing 737-10 aircraft and five Boeing 787 widebody aircraft as part of a long-term fleet expansion plan that extends deliveries through 2035.

The airline also secured purchase rights for an additional 35 Boeing 737-10 aircraft within the same timeframe. The order includes the exercise of all previously held options for Boeing 787 aircraft.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for Seattle-based Alaska Air Group as it continues to expand its domestic and international network and modernize its fleet.

Alaska Airlines announced the largest aircraft order in its history, committing to more than 100 new Boeing jets to expand its fleet, support international growth from Seattle and extend aircraft deliveries through 2035. (Alaska Airlines)

Details of the Boeing aircraft order

With the new agreement, Alaska’s total orderbook with Boeing grows to 245 aircraft, in addition to the 94 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft currently in operation.

The airline said the order includes a mix of aircraft intended for growth and for replacing older Boeing 737 models already in the fleet. Alaska Airlines currently operates Boeing 737-9 and 737-8 aircraft and said the new order focuses on the larger 737-10 model, while retaining flexibility to adjust aircraft variants if needed.

Alaska Air Group currently operates a fleet of 413 aircraft across its carriers. The company expects to operate more than 475 aircraft by 2030 and more than 550 aircraft by 2035.

Alaska Airlines outlines long-term growth strategy

Company leaders said the fleet investment supports Alaska’s long-term growth strategy, known as the Alaska Accelerate strategic plan.

"This fleet investment builds on the strong foundation Alaska has created to support steady, scalable and sustained growth, and is another building block in executing our Alaska Accelerate strategic plan," said Ben Minicucci, CEO of Alaska Air Group. "These planes will fuel our expansion to more destinations across the globe and ensure our guests travel aboard the newest, most fuel-efficient and state-of-the-art aircraft. We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Boeing, a Pacific Northwest neighbor and a company that stands as a symbol of American innovation and manufacturing."

Expansion of widebody fleet supports global routes

The addition of five Boeing 787 widebody aircraft will expand Alaska’s long-haul capabilities and support the airline’s growing international presence from Seattle.

Alaska said the additional 787 aircraft will allow the airline to serve at least 12 long-haul international destinations from Seattle by 2030. With this order, the company’s firm future 787 fleet will total 17 aircraft, including five currently in service across the network. The airline said the new aircraft are intended to be delivered as the 787-10 variant.

The airline also announced that its first 787 aircraft painted in Alaska’s new global livery will enter service, operating flights across Europe and Asia.

New global livery introduced on Boeing 787 aircraft

The first 787-9 painted in the new design will be introduced Wednesday during a celebration in Seattle attended by leaders from Alaska Airlines, Boeing and the U.S. Department of Transportation, along with employees, customers and guests.

According to the airline, the new exterior design draws inspiration from the Aurora Borealis, using deep midnight blues and emerald green tones. Alaska said artists spent nearly 1,000 hours over 13 days painting the aircraft using a new painting technique.

"As we transform into the country’s fourth largest global airline, we are proud to introduce a new, global livery for the Alaska brand," Minicucci said. "The design is a tribute to Alaska’s rich history and a reflection of our bold vision for international growth and our commitment to connect the Pacific Northwest to the world."

Alaska and Hawaiian brands retain distinct identities

While the global livery will appear on widebody aircraft flying international routes, Alaska Air Group said its individual airline brands will retain their established visual identities.

The Alaska Airlines brand will continue to feature the Alaska Native image on the tails of narrowbody aircraft operating throughout North America. The Hawaiian Airlines brand will continue to be used on Airbus A321, A330 and Boeing 717 aircraft serving routes to, from and within the Hawaiian Islands, with Pualani remaining on the tail.

International flights from Seattle now available for booking

Alaska Airlines said flights to Europe and Asia from its expanding global gateway in Seattle are available for booking at alaskaair.com. Scheduled routes include:

London Heathrow, United Kingdom: Daily, year-round service beginning May 21, 2026

Rome, Italy: Daily, summer seasonal service beginning April 28, 2026

Reykjavik, Iceland: Daily, summer seasonal service beginning May 28, 2026, operated on a Boeing 737-8 MAX

Tokyo Narita, Japan: Daily, year-round service currently in operation

Seoul Incheon, South Korea: Five-times-weekly, year-round service currently in operation

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson talks homelessness, police tensions and World Cup countdown

Seattle leaders combat 'misinformation', say open-air drug use still means arrests

Here's everything to know about the 2026 Super Bowl

Seattle ranks as the best US city for keeping New Year's resolutions in 2026, data shows

WA trooper struck, injured in multi-car crash on SR 512

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.