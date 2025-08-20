Here's what to know about Alaska's new loyalty program Atmos Rewards

The Brief Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have combined their loyalty programs, Mileage Plan and HawaiianMiles, into a single platform called Atmos Rewards. The new program introduces flexible options for members to earn points based on distance flown, price paid, or flight segments, a first for a U.S. airline. New benefits include complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi for members, enhanced credit card rewards, and new elite status perks.



Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines on Wednesday launched Atmos Rewards, a new loyalty program that unifies their existing loyalty platforms, Mileage Plan and HawaiianMiles.

The program combines benefits from both airlines, allowing members to earn and redeem points across an expanded network of more than 1,000 destinations, including partner airlines in the oneworld alliance.

"Atmos Rewards is more than a loyalty program — it’s a reflection of how guests travel today," said Andrew Harrison, chief commercial officer at Alaska Airlines. "We listened to what our members value most and built a program that’s grounded in generosity, personalization and practicality. We’re putting our members in the pilot’s seat, giving them control over how they earn and redeem, while honoring the legacy and values of both Alaska and Hawaiian."

New ways to earn status

A new feature, set to launch in 2026, will give members a choice in how they earn points and status points. Members will be able to choose one of three earning options each year:

Distance traveled: One point for every mile flown.

Price paid: Five points for every $1 spent on airfare and upgrades.

Segments flown: A flat 500 points for each flight segment.

Alaska Airlines announced a Northern Lights-inspired livery for its Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes. (Alaska Airlines)

Free Wi-Fi for Atmos members

The airline also announced that it will begin installing Starlink Wi-Fi on its fleet in 2026, with completion expected in 2027. The service will be free for Atmos Rewards members through a partnership with T-Mobile.

"With the combination of Alaska and Hawaiian, we seized a rare opportunity to imagine how we could make the most generous loyalty program even better," said Brett Catlin, vice president of loyalty, alliances, and sales at Alaska Airlines. "With industry-first features like customizable ways to earn and unique benefits tailored to how people travel, we’re giving our guests more control, more value and more reasons to engage."

Current Mileage Plan members were automatically transitioned to Atmos Rewards on Aug. 20 and will keep their existing account numbers. Mileage Plan miles are now referred to as "points," and elite-qualifying miles are now "status points."

HawaiianMiles members will be automatically transitioned into the Atmos Rewards program on Oct. 1. Their existing miles will become Atmos Rewards points at a one-to-one value.

Alaska launches new Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite card

(Alaska Airlines)

The airlines also introduced the Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite card, issued with Bank of America. The premium card offers a 25-000 point Global Companion Award, accelerated points earning and eight Alaska Lounge passes awarded quarterly.

The Alaska Airlines Signature Visa card is being rebranded to the Atmos Rewards Ascent Visa Signature card. Current Alaska Airlines cardholders will continue to use their existing cards, which will replaced with the new branding as they expire.

Benefits for existing cardholders will remain unchanged. Alaska's Famous Companion Fare is now called the $99 Companion Fare.

(Alaska Airlines)

Alaska said there are no changes to the Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercards.

Alaska Airlines, Seattle’s largest carrier, also said it plans to expand international service from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. New routes to Rome, London and Reykjavik are scheduled to begin in spring 2026.

What are the perks of Alaska's Atmos Rewards?

Flexible earning options (starting in 2026): Choose to earn points by distance flown, price paid, or segments flown.

More redemption options: Points can be used for flights on Alaska, Hawaiian, and 30+ partner airlines starting at 4,500 points one-way.

Complimentary upgrades: Titanium members and a companion receive day-of-departure upgrades, including to international business class.

Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite card: Offers a Global Companion Award, accelerated points earning, Alaska Lounge passes, and milestone perks.

Milestone rewards: Unlock perks beginning at 10,000 status points.

Expanded partners: Earn points on Lyft rides, hotels, and vacation rentals; more partners coming soon.

Starlink inflight Wi-Fi: Free for Atmos Rewards members starting in 2026.

Atmos Communities (launching 2026): Member groups with tailored benefits based on location or interests (e.g., travel with families, wellness, or regional perks like Club 49 in Alaska).

Status earning on award travel: Points earned even when booking flights with points.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Closures of Fred Meyer in Tacoma, WA impacting 200 employees, creates 'food desert'

WA troopers make 2 arrests using plane to track down driver, motorcyclist

Washington's first In-N-Out is now open

Special Forces vet exposes tactics of Montana, Washington state survivalists: 'Can't stay hidden forever'

This is the best community college in WA, report says

Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.