Alaska Airlines launching TSA PreCheck Touchless ID at Seattle airport

Traveling through the Seattle Tacoma International Airport is about to get easier for some Alaska Airlines customers. The company has announced the upcoming rollout of Touchless ID.

Alaska's facial recognition program for their TSA PreCheck customers launched in Washington D.C. and Atlanta earlier this year. Now, it makes its way to Seattle, Los Angeles and Portland.

Next up is our very own Alaska hub at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The program will kick off here on June 26, 2025. Los Angeles' will start on July 8 and Portland on July 10.

How does Touchless ID work?

Passengers with TSA PreCheck will not need to hand over physical identification cards or have their boarding passes scanned in order to get into the security line. Instead, customers will just have their face scanned.

The airline recommends keeping a Real ID compliant document (such as a driver license or ID card) with them, in case there are any issues with their profile or system. However, the idea of the program is to eliminate the need to present these documents and speed up the security check process.

How do you opt-in for Touchless ID?

Customers will need to have a Mileage Plan account and opt-in to the company's use of biometric data. "Once your passport number and KTN are listed in the travel documents section of your profile, you can opt-in to the TSA PreCheck Touchless ID program," reads a section of the Alaska Airline Touchless ID page.

Who manages sensitive information related to Touchless ID?

While the program is administered through Alaska Air, it is the TSA that manages all the biometric data related to its use. The Transportation Security Adminsitration lists more information about security protocols here.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Transportation Security Administration and Alaska Airlines.

