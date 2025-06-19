Manhunt for Travis Decker continues, WA investigators follow new leads

The Brief The manhunt for Travis Decker, accused of killing his three daughters, continues in the Teanaway Valley and Blewett Pass areas, with federal and state law enforcement actively searching the wilderness. Authorities have released new digitally altered photos of Decker to aid in public identification, as the search for the military-trained survivalist enters its third week. A public memorial service for Decker's daughters, Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Rocky Reach Park in Wenatchee.



The search for Travis Decker, accused of killing his three young daughters, has expanded into new wilderness areas as the manhunt enters its third week.

Authorities have released new images of Decker, and a public memorial for the girls is scheduled for Friday in Wenatchee.

The U.S. Marshals Service is now leading the effort to locate Decker, a military-trained survivalist, with assistance from federal and state law enforcement agencies, including the Washington National Guard. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Latest on the manhunt for Travis Decker: Search area expands

Latest on the manhunt for Travis Decker: Search area expands

What we know:

Authorities said Tuesday they were focusing their search efforts on the Teanaway Valley and Blewett Pass areas in Kittitas County.

This marks an expansion of the search that began after Decker's three daughters — Paityn, 9; Evelyn, 8; and Olivia, 5 — were found dead near a Washington campsite earlier this month.

"If you have trail cameras or doorbell cameras, please check them for suspicious activity," the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. "If you have residences in these areas, check them for anything missing – no matter how small or seemingly insignificant."

The search for Decker began on the evening of May 30 after his ex-wife notified police that he had not returned the children from a court-mandated visitation. Three days later, the girls' bodies were discovered near Decker’s abandoned vehicle. Police said the children were found with plastic bags over their heads and their hands bound.

Recent flight patterns show aircraft circling over rugged slopes east of Leavenworth, including areas near Colchuck Lake and The Enchantments and extending towards the Blewett Pass/Highway 97 corridor.

Colchuck Lake is approximately 40 miles from Blewett Pass and 60 miles from Teanaway Valley by car. This region, part of the Okanogan, Wenatchee National Forest, is characterized by steep terrain, heavy forest, and high-altitude sections of the eastern Cascades.

Chris Whitsett, an inspector with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, confirmed that while aircraft activity has been observed in various areas, authorities are not currently searching the Roslyn or Suncadia areas for Decker.

New digitally-altered photos released of Travis Decker

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office released a new flyer on Tuesday depicting renderings of how Decker's physical appearance may have changed.

The updated poster includes images of Decker with and without facial hair and wearing a baseball hat. The images show Decker with various alterations, including a buzz cut with no facial hair, a buzz cut and a mustache, and shoulder-length hair with no facial hair.

Authorities on June 17 released these images of how Travis Decker could have changed his appearance. (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

Decker has previously been photographed with long hair, medium-length hair, a ponytail, a beard and clean-shaven.

Authorities released the digitally altered photos out of an abundance of caution, hoping they may help the public recognize him if he has changed his appearance while on the run.

What you can do:

Authorities warn that Decker is considered armed and dangerous. The public is advised not to contact or approach him if seen, but instead to call 911 immediately.

Decker, 32, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan or green T-shirt and dark shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals office at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip online.

Public memorial for Paityn, Evelyn, Olivia Decker

A public memorial service will be held to honor Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker on Friday, June 20, at 7 p.m. at Rocky Reach Park, located at 5000 US Highway 97A in Wenatchee.

Attendees are asked to wear purple, pink, and green in memory of the girls. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own candle or glow stick for use during the event.

Chelan sheriff debunks fake TikTok video

What they're saying:

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday addressed a false TikTok video circulating online that claimed Decker had been apprehended after a long standoff.

"Our Office was notified of a TikTok video that was released which portrays Sheriff Morrison and claims Mr. Decker has been taken into custody after a long standoff," the sheriff's office stated in a press release. "To be clear, Mr. Decker is not in custody and CCSO had no part in making the video."

Decker's military background, survival skills

Dig deeper:

Law enforcement officials have noted Decker's military background and extensive experience in wilderness survival. This knowledge is believed to be aiding his ability to evade capture in the rugged terrain of the Pacific Northwest.

The Washington National Guard is assisting local law enforcement with aerial search efforts and surveillance. National Guard service members are contributing aerial surveillance, additional air assets, and personnel movement for ground search teams, aiding in accessing remote areas. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office’s Air Support Unit and Search and Rescue personnel are also involved in the search efforts.

While search operations are ongoing, Chelan County Sheriff's Office detectives are focusing on the criminal investigation, conducting follow-up interviews, processing evidence, and reviewing data from items sent to the crime lab. Decker is charged with three counts of aggravated first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Authorities do not have information suggesting an immediate threat to public safety in backcountry and remote areas. All trails and recreation sites managed by the U.S. Forest Service remain open. However, the public is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious information to law enforcement.

Manhunt for Travis Decker echoes 2020 hunt in same WA wilderness

The Kttitas County Sheriff's Office is applying lessons from a 2020 manhunt, which lasted over three weeks in similar wilderness terrain, to the current search for Travis Decker.

Authorities note both the current suspect, Travis Decker, and the subject of the 2020 manhunt possessed unique skills for living off-grid, making their evasion challenging.

Law enforcement emphasizes that public vigilance and information, particularly regarding cabins and remote properties, were crucial in the previous case and remain vital for resolving the current manhunt.

New audio: Decker fought in court for more time with daughters

Newly obtained court audio captures the voice of Washington triple-murder suspect Travis Decker, fighting for more visitation time with his three daughters, who he is now accused of killing.

A parenting plan that was approved nine months before Decker allegedly kidnapped and murdered his three young girls at a Leavenworth campground reduced his time of custody and prohibited overnight stays.

Decker was heard in court pleading for more opportunities to see his children, but was ultimately only allowed to see them for a select amount of hours every other weekend.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, Wenatchee Police Department, US Marshals Service and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

