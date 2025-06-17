WA deputies release digitally altered photos of Travis Decker

The Brief The Chelan County Sheriff's Office released digitally altered photos of Travis Decker, suspected of kidnapping and murdering his three daughters, to help the public identify him if he has changed his appearance. Decker, considered armed and dangerous, may have altered his hairstyle and facial hair while evading authorities; he is described as 5'8", 190 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. The public is advised not to approach Decker and to call 911 if seen; tips on his whereabouts can be submitted to the U.S. Marshals office.



Travis Decker, the man suspected of kidnapping and murdering his three young daughters, may have cut his hair or changed his appearance while hiding from police.

This is according to a press release from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, which on Tuesday released three new digitally altered photos of Decker, showing him with different hairstyles. Authorities hope these may help people in the area recognize him if they see him, in the event that he changed his appearance.

The pictures show Decker with various alterations, including a buzz cut with no facial hair, a buzz cut and a mustache, and shoulder-length hair with no facial hair. Decker has previously been photographed with long hair, medium-length hair, a ponytail, a beard and clean-shaven.

Authorities on June 17 released these images of how Travis Decker could have changed his appearance. (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

It is not known if Decker changed his appearance while on the run from authorities, but the sheriff's office released the photos out of an abundance of caution.

According to authorities, 32-year-old Decker is 5'8" and 190 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan or green t-shirt and dark shorts. Decker is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Travis Decker is warned to not contact or approach him, and instead call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals office at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip online.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

