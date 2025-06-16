19-year-old dies in drowning at Eagle Falls in WA

A 19-year-old is dead following a drowning at a popular swimming spot in Snohomish County.

Friends of the young man report he got a cramp while swimming in Eagle Falls and went under. Despite their efforts, the people he was with were unable to get to him.

Emergency responders were able to get to the 19-year-old and perform lifesaving care; however, the efforts were not successful and he was pronounced dead.

Timeline:

The incident happened in the Eagle Falls area at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 12. After finding the young man, first responders did 20 minutes of CPR.

In light of the tragedy, representatives with the Fire Rescue and Search and Rescue teams in Snohmish County offer the following safety tips:

Always wear a life jacket when you are on the water. Never go near moving water without one.

Beach logs, riverbanks and rocks near the shore are usually slippery. A fall can knock you unconscious and prevent you from being able to save yourself.

Consider bringing a whistle. If you are in trouble, it could help alert nearby people.

Keep kids within arm's reach. Drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among children ages 14 and under.

Don't dive in. Two-thirds of catastrophic neck injuries occur in open water and the sea.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Fire Rescue and Search and Rescue teams in Snohmish County.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Costco to offer early shopping hours for Executive Members. Here's what to know

Lone survivor of Air India crash reportedly recalls "loud noise" after takeoff

8 people arrested during anti-ICE protest in Seattle

Home of Seattle rapper Macklemore invaded, nanny maced: police

WA deputies arrest teens for pistol-whipping boy, armed robberies

Cyberattack hits supplier to Whole Foods and PCC; could impact store supplies

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.