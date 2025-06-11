Cyberattack hits supplier to Whole Foods and PCC; could impact store supplies

The Brief United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), a major supplier to Washington grocery stores like Whole Foods and PCC, has paused deliveries due to a cyberattack that disabled its ordering systems. The company is actively investigating the incident with forensics experts and law enforcement, leading to anticipated delivery delays and limited product selection at affected stores.



A supplier to some of Washington's grocery stores has paused deliveries after it was hit with a cyberattack that disabled its ordering systems.

What we know:

United Natural Foods Inc. said it was targeted and forced to take its system offline as they investigate.

"As soon as we discovered the activity, an investigation was initiated with the help of leading forensics experts and we have notified law enforcement," United Natural Foods said in a press release. "We are assessing the unauthorized activity and working to restore our systems to safely bring them back online. As we work through this issue, our customers, suppliers, and associates are our highest priority. We are working closely with them to minimize disruption as much as possible."

The company says the incident impacted its ability to fulfill and distribute orders to some clients.

The attack will potentially impact supplies at some local stores, including Whole Foods and PCC.

PCC Markets said on Wednesday there will be some delivery delays and limited product selection.

"All our stores are open, and our produce, meat, and deli departments remain well-stocked. We're working closely with partners to minimize disruption. We apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and understanding," the store said.

Whole Foods has not commented publicly.

