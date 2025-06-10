LIVE: Travis Decker manhunt: Focus shifts near WA's Blewett Pass

The Brief Law enforcement has significantly narrowed their search for suspected killer Travis Decker, now concentrating efforts in the Ingalls Creek and Valley High areas near Blewett Pass, after the bodies of his three young daughters were discovered over a week ago. Federal authorities have taken command of the extensive multi-agency manhunt, which has involved road closures and the Washington National Guard. Residents in the search area are urged to secure their properties, remain vigilant for increased law enforcement presence, and report any suspicious activity to 911.



Law enforcement is focusing its search for Travis Decker, the man accused of killing his three young daughters.

Late Monday night, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said authorities were searching for Decker in the Ingalls Creek and Valley High as he is believed to potentially be in this area.

Residents are being asked to secure their homes, vehicles and stay alert. Deputies are warning people living or visiting the area that they may see an increase in law enforcement.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity, to contact 911.

Timeline:



Decker is wanted in a multi-county manhunt for the deaths of his three daughters, Olivia, 5, Evelyn, 8, and Paityn, 9. The girls' bodies were found on June 2, near the Rock Island Campground, located west of Leavenworth off Icicle Road.

Authorities have been searching for Decker for more than a week. Law enforcement had closed off several roads, trails and campgrounds in the manhunt, and is ordering some residents in remote areas to lock their doors. Some roadways have reopened.

At around 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 8, command of search operations was handed over to federal authorities. The department said it had reached a point where local authorities needed time for rest and recuperation before rejoining the search and capture of the suspect. Chelan County Sheriff's Office's command staff will continue to be engaged with the search command and will continue to lead the criminal investigation.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson activated National Guard resources to assist authorities and other agencies in the manhunt for Decker.

Here are live updates in the search for Travis Decker:

11 a.m.: Snohomish County Sheriff's Office assisting in manhunt

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that that its Region 1 SWAT team will be helping in the search for Travis Decker.

10:05 a.m.: Community alert remains in place for area of Ingalls Creek, Valley High

As law enforcement continues their search for Travis Deck, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said a community alert remains in place in the Ingalls Creek and Valley High area.

"As this situation remains in effect, we appreciate the public's patience and cooperation," the sheriff's office said.

9:50 a.m.: King County assisting in search

King County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13 Seattle that it was assisting the Chelan County Sheriff's Office in the search.

Its TAC30 (SWAT) and helicopters were deployed Tuesday morning.

6:30 a.m.: Kittitas County assisting Chelan County

Law enforcement has narrowed their search for Decker to the Ingalls Creek area, just north of North Fork Teanaway Road trails. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, has deployed its deputies and tactical teams to patrol the area.

Deputies are asking residents to secure properties and remain alert.

6:00 a.m.: Search narrowed to Ingalls Creek, Valley High area

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said it's narrowing the search for Travis Decker in the area of Inglalls Creek and Valley High area.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Chelan County and Kittitas County sheriff's offices and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

