Search for Travis Decker: Authorities identify 'new details, new search areas' in WA

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) delivered an update Monday on the manhunt for Washington triple-murder suspect Travis Decker, uncovering new details at the crime scene and expanding search areas.

(Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

Keep reading for the latest update on the search for Travis Decker and where authorities are focusing their efforts.

What is the latest update on the search for Travis Decker?

What they're saying:

"Our investigators have begun to receive more analysis information back from evidence found at the crime scene," the CCSO said in a press release Monday. "While this does assist in the investigation and later prosecution, it also creates more questions and information for investigators to continue to pursue."

What is Travis Decker wanted for?

The backstory:

Decker is wanted in a multi-county manhunt for the deaths of his three daughters, Olivia, 5, Evelyn, 8, and Paityn, 9. The girls' bodies were found on Monday, June 2, near the Rock Island Campground, located west of Leavenworth off Icicle Road.

What we know:

At around 6 p.m. on Sunday, command of search operations was handed over to federal authorities.

The department said it had reached a point where local authorities needed time for rest and recuperation before rejoining the search and capture of the suspect. CCSO command staff will continue to be engaged with the search command and will continue to lead the criminal investigation.

(Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

What evidence from Travis Decker has been collected so far?

A large amount of evidence has been collected, including many of Travis Decker's personal items found inside his truck, which was recovered at the scene.

What's next:

Blood samples taken from the scene came back positive for a male. However, some recovered blood samples were identified as not being human. Further DNA and fingerprint analyses are still being conducted, authorities said.

What happened to Travis Decker's dog?

Travis Decker's dog was recovered and turned over to the humane society for safe care.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known if the blood samples from the scene that were identified as not being human belonged to the dog.

(Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

Where are authorities searching for Travis Decker?

While the CCSO did not detail the new search areas for Travis Decker in Monday's press release, it was announced that crime scene evidence has revealed more information.

To date, hundreds of square miles have been searched by land, water and air.

What they're saying:

"We understand the frustration many citizens have in not having all of the details of this investigation," the CCSO wrote in Monday's press release. "During any criminal investigation, including this one, there is law enforcement sensitive information that is not shared with the public in order to protect the integrity of the investigation."

On Monday morning, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office announced it had joined the search for Travis Decker.

Snohomish County Sheriff's Special Operations, in coordination with the Snohomish County Region 1 SWAT team and Air Support Unit, have come together in a unified effort to support our partners at the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, who are working to (Snohomish County Sheriff's Office) Expand

"Snohomish County Sheriff's Special Operations, in coordination with the Snohomish County Region 1 SWAT team and Air Support Unit, have come together in a unified effort to support our partners at the Chelan County Sheriff's Office who are working to locate suspect Travis Decker and bring him to justice," announced the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

(Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

What did the autopsy report determine was the cause of death for the 3 Decker sisters?

Also included in Monday's press release were the results of the autopsy completed last Friday, which determined the cause of death to be suffocation and the manner of death to be homicide.

"We appreciate the public's patience, understanding and cooperation during this complex and emotional investigation." — Chelan County Sheriff's Office

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

