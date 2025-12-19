King County opens additional WA flood debris drop-off sites

As Washingtonians continue to deal with the impacts of back-to-back atmospheric rivers in recent weeks, King County is offering residents more places to drop off their waste.

There are now two additional, temporary drop sites, one in Ravensdale and Issaquah-Fall City.

The extra sites are only open this weekend, Dec. 20–21. Residents may drop off storm-related garbage or yard waste, according to King County Local Services.

Ravensdale temporary drop site

Ravensdale Park, 27025 SE Kent Kangley RoadSaturday, December 20 - Sunday, December 21 only8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Issaquah-Fall City temporary drop site

31015 SE Issaquah-Fall City RoadSaturday, December 20 - Sunday, December 21 only8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Common items that cannot be accommodated due to limited capacity or regulations include the following:

Major appliances

Computers, monitors, and TVs

Motor vehicles and major automotive parts

Lithium, vehicle, or marine batteries

Pressurized tanks (propane, helium, etc.)

Sharps and medical waste

Construction and demolition materials and waste that contains asbestos

Fluorescent bulbs and tubes

Oil-based paint

Hazardous or dangerous waste

Dead animals

Regular sites will remain operational after the weekend. The transfer and recycling stations at Bow Lake, Shoreline, and Enumclaw will remain in operation until Jan. 11.

Bow Lake Recycling and Transfer Station18800 Orillia Road S, TukwilaSaturday and Sunday hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Shoreline Recycling and Transfer Station2300 N 165th Street, ShorelineSaturday and Sunday hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Enumclaw Recycling and Transfer Station1650 Battersby Avenue E, EnumclawSaturday and Sunday hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information on solid waste removal can be found on the King County information page.

The temporary drop-off sites are not allowed by commercial businesses. They will require city approval if so. However, all people dropping off items will need to provide identification.

