What we know about Decker girls, 3 missing WA sisters found dead

Three Wenatchee girls, ages 5, 8, and 9, reported missing since Friday, May 30, were found dead on Monday.

Authorities are actively searching for the girls' father, Travis Decker, 32, who is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Decker, described as a former military member with extensive training, should not be approached by the public due to potential risk.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Decker since Friday, May 30, or knows his current whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Due to safety concerns, the public is advised not to attempt to contact or approach Decker.

Paityn, 9 (left), Evelyn, 8 (middle), Olivia, 5 (right)

What we know:

Olivia Decker, 5, had blond hair and brown eyes.

Evelyn Decker, 8, had blond hair and brown eyes.

Paityn Decker, 9, had brown hair and brown eyes.

The three sisters, daughters of Whitney Decker, attended Lincoln Elementary School in the Wenatchee School District.

A gofundme has been set up to support Whitney Decker.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Wenatchee Police Department.

