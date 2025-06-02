First 9 pm sunset of 2025 in Seattle, WA

For the first time in 2025, the sun will set at 9 p.m. for western Washingtonians. A long way from the Big Dark, we now march closer to the longest day of the year later this month.

On June 2, the sun will officially set at precisely 9 p.m. The good news? The sun will continue setting later and later all month.

How late will the sun set on the summer solstice in Washington?

On June 20, the sun will not set until 9:10 p.m. and the twilight hours will not wane completely until 9:51 p.m.

Following the solstice, the sun will continue to set at either 9:10 p.m. or 9:11 p.m. through the rest of the month. On July 3, we will start to see the sunset time begin to revert for the first time, gradually inching up until the earliest sunsets happen at 4:17 p.m. in December.

When is the winter solstice?

In 2025, the winter solstice is on Dec. 21. This will mark the shortest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere.

The Source: Information for this story came from Timeanddate.com.

