Wenatchee dad, 3 young girls unreachable, missing person alert activated

An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been activated out of Wenatchee as a family has lost contact with three girls who were on visitation with their father.

Timeline:

The girls, ages 5, 8, and 9, were last seen on Friday around 5 p.m. in Wenatchee. The father had custody of the girls for a planned visitation. However, he has not returned them and has so far been unable to be reached by family, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Travis Decker, the father, is a 32-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. He is said to weigh 190 pounds and be 5'8".

The girls range from 4'2" – 4'8". The eldest has brown hair while the two younger girls are blonde. They all have brown eyes.

Decker drives a white GMC Sierra pickup truck with the license plate D20165C.

Missing Decker family

What they're saying:

"The visitation was part of a parenting plan, but he has since gone outside the parameters of it which is not normal and cause for the alarm," according to the WSP.

He is reportedly homeless and living out of hotels, motels, or his vehicle. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees the father or the girls are asked to call 911 or RiverCom at 509-663-9911.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Wenatchee Police Department.

