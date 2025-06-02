DOJ to announce drug trafficking arrests in Seattle

Federal and local law enforcement officials will be making an announcement on Monday about significant arrests in an ongoing investigation targeting drug traffickers operating in Seattle's Chinatown-International District and homeless encampments.

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Justice said the arrests, which started May 29, stem from a wiretap investigation that identified individuals distributing large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

What To Expect:

Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller will detail the indictments of these drug-trafficking groups during a news conference scheduled for 12 p.m. Monday at the U.S. Attorney's Office in the U.S. District Courthouse in Seattle.

Miller will also be joined by FBI Special Agent in Charge W. Mike Harrington, DEA Special Agent in Charge David F. Reames and Seattle Police Department Chief Shon Barnes.

The Source: Information in this story came from the U.S. Department of Justice.

