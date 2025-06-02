Man injured injured in South Seattle shooting

The Brief A man was injured after a shooting at a homeless encampment in South Seattle on Monday mornign. Police are still searching for the suspect.



A 41-year-old man was injured early Monday morning after a shooting in South Seattle.

What we know:

Seattle police said at about 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man shot in the leg off South Hanford Street inside a homeless encampment.

When officers arrived, they found the victim and treated him at the scene until medics arrived. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, there was an altercation between the victim and a suspect over a phone cord.

Police searched for the suspect but could not find him.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

