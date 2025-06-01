6-year-old pedestrian hit by car, Seattle police investigate

Police in Seattle are investigating a crash site south of the Cherry Hill area after a 6-year-old girl was struck by a car.

The young girl was a pedestrian and was sent to the hospital in critical condition on Sunday afternoon following the crash at Rainier Avenue South and South Charles Street.

Law enforcement warned drivers in the area of traffic backups while the area is closed for investigations.

Collision on Rainier Ave S at S Charles St blocking all NB lanes. (WSDOT)

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and Washington Department of Transportation.

