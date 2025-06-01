Seattle police investigating masked armed robbery in University District

Police were called to the University District late Saturday night for reports of a masked armed robber.

Timeline:

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on May 31 in the area of NE 45th Street and Brooklyn Avenue NE.

Officers are looking for a man in his late 20s, 6 feet tall, with a medium build. Police say he was wearing a gold chain, ski mask, and green and gold-colored jacket with black and green pants at the time of the incident.

Investigators are looking for the man who was said to be armed with a handgun.

The Source: Information for this story came from the University of Washington Alert Blog.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Homicide investigation underway after 5-year-old dies in Federal Way, WA

Major 5-day SR 18 closure at I-90 in Snoqualmie, WA

Alaska man pinned by 700-pound boulder for 3 hours walks away unharmed

Why hasn’t anyone been charged in Seattle clash arrests? What we know

Mandatory driver’s education to expand under new Washington law

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.