Homicide investigation underway after 5-year-old dies in Federal Way, WA

A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a five-year-old girl in Federal Way on Thursday.

What they're saying:

According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), just after 1:00 p.m., officers responded to the Glen Park Apartments along Southwest Campus Drive to a call about a five-year-old girl in distress.

Officers arrived and immediately began life-saving efforts on the child. During the process, officers saw signs that the child had recently been assaulted.

Paramedics took the child to Harborview Medical Center, where she later died.

What's next:

Authorities say the child’s father, a 29-year-old, was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives. He was then booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Federal Way Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

A religious group held a protest outside Seattle City Hall. Here's why

LIVE: Updates on Seattle's Tuesday protest, arrests, more

Crews battle Second Creek Fire near Leavenworth, WA

2 injured in separate Seattle shootings

Teen, child killed in Lacey, WA mobile home fire

Crews investigate explosion at Woodinville, WA hardware store

College Inn Pub announces closure after 50 years in Seattle

Dave's Hot Chicken to open 4 new locations in Seattle area. Here's where

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.