Stray bullet hits sleeping child, 18-year-old killed in Federal Way, WA

An 18-year-old died in an overnight shooting at a Federal Way apartment complex, according to Federal Way Police. They told FOX 13, an 11-year-old, was also hit by a stray bullet while sleeping.

As of Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center told FOX 13, the child is in serious condition in the ICU.

Holes can be seen in the walls of an apartment from stray bullets from a shooting in Federal Way. An 11-year-old was hurt and an 18-year-old was killed.

Timeline:

The shooting happened at around 1:22 a.m. on May 17th at an apartment complex on 18th Avenue SW. Detectives believe it started as a domestic violence situation that involved the 18-year-old and his ex-girlfriend. Despite lifesaving measures, the 18-year-old died at the scene, according to police.

Neighbors told FOX 13, they heard about 15-20 gunshots. Bullet holes could be seen along the building.

Holes can be seen in the walls of an apartment from stray bullets from a shooting in Federal Way. An 11-year-old was hurt and an 18-year-old was killed.

What they're saying:

"I was actually already asleep, and I heard two gunshots and then from there they just started going off," one neighbor who asked that we don’t show her face on camera said. She lives steps away from where shots were fired.

"I heard the gunshots in my ear," she said. She threw herself to the ground, told her family to get on the floor and called 911. "As a parent, as a mother, it does take away from your peace," the neighbor said.

The suspected shooter left the scene before officers arrived. As of Saturday afternoon, they were still searching for that person, according to police.

"It’s sad and scary when it happens really close to your home," the neighbor said.

What's next:

If anyone knows anything about this, you’re urged to contact the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-6799.

The Source: Information for this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

