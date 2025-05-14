'Scared of accountability': Crowd calls out West Seattle leaders at public safety meeting

The Brief More than 100 people were present at a West Seattle public safety meeting Wednesday night, frustrated over a recent string of gun violence across multiple neighborhoods. It ended with attendees shouting at Seattle City Councilmember Rob Saka and other panelists, upset over the lack of open discussion.



The backstory:

Wednesday night's meeting at Neighborhood House - High Point was hosted by Seattle City Councilmember Rob Saka and focused on recent violent incidents in the North Delridge, Snake Hill and High Point neighborhoods this year.

Councilmember Saka referenced cases such as in March where more than 100 rounds were fired near Greg Davis Park.

He announced in partnership with the Seattle Police Department, Seattle City Light and Seattle Parks, that street light upgrades and more sidewalks would be added to deter violent crimes in these neighborhoods, and there will be reduced hours at certain parks.

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes also spoke about adding more directed patrols throughout hot spots in West Seattle, and stressed the importance of reporting crimes to 911 so that data can be used to help law enforcement focus on evolving problem areas.

After sharing updates, city leaders read and answered pre-selected questions, which left some in the crowd upset.

"When I walked in was the first time I realized they were not going to be taking live questions because they are scared of accountability," said Phil Brant.

Brant says gunfire in his West Seattle neighborhood back in April sent bullet holes into his baby's car seat. He says it took Councilmember Saka's team 11 days to respond to his email.

Brant said he, along with other concerned neighbors, requested a town hall with Councilmember Saka three weeks ago and even helped organize the meeting at Neighborhood House.

The meeting ended with attendees shouting at panelists, upset over the lack of open discussion.

"They are scared of any actual real action. The only person up there who had real, tangible items and things to say was Chief Barnes," said Brant.

The Source: Information came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

