The Brief The man on the run for allegedly shooting at a deputy in Thurston County has been arrested near the Nevada-California state line. Damien Madison and his mother were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, likely to be extradited back to Washington soon.



A man on the run for allegedly shooting at a deputy in Thurston County last week has been arrested.

Timeline:

Damien Madison, 27, was taken into custody near the Nevada-California state line on Tuesday, according to Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders.

Madison is accused of shooting at a deputy with an AR-15 during a high-speed chase Thursday night. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office executed a massive search in the Tenino area, fearing he could have been hiding out on local properties.

The multi-day manhunt lasted through the weekend, eventually coming to an end after Madison crossed multiple states.

via Sheriff Sanders on FB

Sheriff Sanders says a Grappler was deployed to stop the suspect's vehicle, and law enforcement partners arrested Madison's mother as well. They will likely be extradited back to Washington once charged.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office and the Facebook page of Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New area code coming to Seattle area in June. What to know

WA's first In-N-Out gets closer to opening date

VIDEO: Dramatic arrest of WA mother carrying toddler, stolen gun

Pro-Palestinian protesters cause $1M in damage at UW, 34 arrested

Health experts say ‘harmless’ symptoms could be signs of blood disease

2 WA brothers arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-90

Video shows shackled inmate escape custody at Sea-Tac, board light rail

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.