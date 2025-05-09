Sheriff warns of gunman loose in Thurston County, WA

The Brief Thurston County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for 27-year-old Damien Madison, accused of shooting at a deputy with an AR-15 during a high-speed chase, and possibly hiding on local properties. Madison, a prolific burglar with a long criminal record, escaped and left his 20-year-old fiancé behind, who faces charges related to the incident; her bail is set at $50,000. Authorities warn Madison may still be armed and urge the public to call 911 if he is spotted.



Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies are warning the community that a dangerous man is on the loose and could be hiding out on their property.

Investigators are looking for 27-year-old Damien Madison, who is accused of shooting an AR-15 at a Thurston County deputy during a high-speed chase Thursday night.

"There’s a decent chance he’s already stolen a car and left the area. He’s also a prolific burglar, so there’s a decent chance that he is in someone’s shed, barn, house, maybe not occupied," said Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders. "Again, that’s one of our biggest concerns right now."

The other side:

Investigators said Madison bailed on the car and escaped, leaving his 20-year-old fiancée behind.

She appeared in front of a judge on Friday.

She faces charges of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and rendering criminal assistance in the first degree.

Court officials said the suspect has no criminal record. The judge set her bail at $50,000.

FOX 13 Seattle is not naming the 20-year-old suspect or showing her face because she has not officially been charged.

According to her Facebook, Thursday was Madison’s birthday.

In a post, the 20-year-old accused getaway driver wrote: "Happy 27th birthday babe! (your getting old). I hope you have an amazing day, I am glad I get to make these amazing memories with you n more to come."

What they're saying:

The sheriff of Thurston County told FOX 13 Seattle that Madison should already be in jail.

"I actually specifically stated that if the judges don’t start taking this seriously, that someone is going to get hurt or killed, and here we are, shooting at the police. So, maybe they’ll take it more seriously this time, but I’m not confident," said Sanders.

Madison has a long criminal rap sheet, including convictions for stealing guns, cars, and for assault.

He has three open cases in Thurston County.

Investigators recovered the AR-15, but also reported that Madison had a shotgun on him. Deputies believe he still might have a gun.

If you see him, call 911.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter AJ Janavel, with information from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New area code coming to Seattle area in June. What to know

WA's first In-N-Out gets closer to opening date

VIDEO: Dramatic arrest of WA mother carrying toddler, stolen gun

Pro-Palestinian protesters cause $1M in damage at UW, 34 arrested

Health experts say ‘harmless’ symptoms could be signs of blood disease

2 WA brothers arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-90

Video shows shackled inmate escape custody at Sea-Tac, board light rail

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.