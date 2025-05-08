The Brief Deputies in Thurston County are searching for a man who allegedly shot at a deputy with an AR15 during a pursuit. Damien Madison, 27, is wanted for multiple felony crimes and is considered to be armed and dangerous. He was last seen near the Chehalis Western Trail at Offutt Lake, north of Tenino.



Thurston County deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot at a deputy with an AR15 during a pursuit.

What we know:

Damien Madison, 27, is wanted for multiple felony crimes and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Madison was last seen near Waldrick Road and Stedman Road near Offutt Lake, located north of Tenino.

Madison is 5'10", 170 lbs with brown eyes and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, a black hat with a red bill, and sunglasses.

If you see Madison, do not approach him and call 911.

The Source: Information in this story came from a Facebook post from Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders.

