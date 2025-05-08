VIDEO: 2 WA brothers arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-90

The Brief Washington state troopers arrested two brothers after a high-speed pursuit on I-90, with dashcam video showing one brother interfering with the pursuit by blocking troopers. The first suspect, Victor Hernandez-Paredes, was arrested after driving the wrong way and spinning out, facing charges including felony eluding and DUI, while his brother Daniel was detained for similar charges after being tracked by helicopter. No injuries occurred during the pursuit, which involved reckless driving and endangerment, with both brothers booked into jail for their actions.



Washington state troopers arrested two brothers in two different cars after a high-speed pursuit down I-90 near Seattle.

The entire incident was captured on harrowing dashcam video.

Timeline:

Washington State troopers pulled over a man on I-90 after improperly merging near Preston, authorities say, but the driver refused to stop. Dashcam video shows the man appear to speed away, when a different car — a silver Infiniti G37 — can be seen pulling in front of the trooper's patrol car, interfering with the pursuit.

Video continues to show troopers following the first suspect, only for the second suspect to swerve in front of them to stop the pursuit.

At one point, a trooper can be heard saying the pursuit reached well over 100 mph.

Eventually, the first car pulled over at the off-ramp to Highlands Drive and spun out, and the second car pulled up to block troopers. Troopers attempted to stop the first car, and the Infiniti sped off back to I-90.

The first car drove back up the off-ramp going the wrong way, striking patrol cars along the way.

The other side:

Dashcam video from another patrol shows the suspect speeding the wrong way up westbound I-90. The trooper slowed traffic on the freeway ahead of the suspect, who then lost control and spun out into a ditch.

When troopers moved to arrest the suspect, they saw a woman sitting in the passenger seat holding a child on her lap. Troopers booked 21-year-old Victor A. Hernandez-Paredes into King County Jail for investigation of felony eluding, two counts of reckless endangerment, obstruction and DUI.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

The second car was spotted by WSDOT on traffic cameras at I-90 near Bellevue. Troopers located the Infiniti exiting into Seattle on Rainier Ave. A helicopter was deployed to track the car, and troopers and Seattle police eventually pulled the car over and detained the driver and passenger.

The driver of the second car was identified as Victor's brother, 18-year-old Daniel O. Hernandez-Paredes, who was booked into jai for investigation of felony eluding, reckless driving and obstruction.

The Source: Information in this story comes from video and a report by the Washington State Patrol.

