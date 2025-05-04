Inmate escapes police at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

The Brief An inmate has escaped police custody at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Authorities were attempting to transport him to Kentucky. He fled to the light rail station and was still missing Sunday afternoon. Transit authorities confirm he got off at the Capitol Hill station.



Police report a man they were attempting to transport to Kentucky escaped officers at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and fled into Seattle.

At around 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 4, the Port of Seattle police were taking an inmate through the check-in area when he fled toward the light rail station. Officers say they were unable to catch him in time to prevent his escape.

Inmate escaped Port of Seattle police custody at SEA airport.

Sound Transit was able to confirm Sunday that the inmate boarded at the airport and made his way north before getting off at the Capitol Hill station in Seattle.

The man remains missing heading into the afternoon and is described as the following:

Named Sedrick Stevenson

5-foot-8-inches tall

28 years old

African American

Hair styled in dreadlocks

Stevenson is now wanted for 2nd degree escape charges.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Port of Seattle.

