WA pilot program offers free walk-on ferry rides to San Juan Islands

The Brief A free walk-on ferry service to the San Juan Islands launched this week as part of a state-funded pilot program. The San Juan Safaris boat runs twice daily through June 30. The ferry will make stops at Lopez, Orcas, San Juan and Anacortes.



A new, fare-free way to travel to the San Juan Islands is now available for the next several weeks.

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - 2024/05/19: View of the San Juan Islands from the ferry ride from Friday Harbor to Anacortes, Washington State, United States.

Walk-on passenger service began this week aboard a vessel operated by San Juan Safaris, as part of a pilot program funded by the state.

The boat will run seven days a week, offering twice-daily, passenger-only service to Lopez, Orcas, San Juan and Anacortes. One sailing is scheduled for the morning, with the other in the evening.

According to San Juan Safaris, the pilot program runs from Friday, April 18 until June 30, 2025.

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - 2024/05/19: View of the marina in Friday Harbor on San Juan Island, Washington State, United States. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

State funding is also supporting an emergency interisland passenger service that will operate during disruptions to the regular Washington State Ferries system.

In addition, an emergency barge service between the islands and Anacortes will be available during ferry outages to accommodate urgent health and safety needs.

More information is available on the San Juan Safaris website.

The Source: Information for this story comes from San Juan Safaris' website.

