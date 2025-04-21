The Brief Tacoma police are investigating after a boy was shot on Easter Sunday night and later died in the hospital. No suspects are in custody, and the case is being classified as a homicide.



Tacoma police are actively investigating a shooting that left a juvenile dead on the night of Easter Sunday.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at East 41st Street and East Q Street in the Salishan neighborhood around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say they located a boy who appeared to have been shot. Officers immediately began life-saving measures.

Tacoma Fire Department personnel arrived shortly after and took the boy to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case yet. It is being investigated as a homicide.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Tacoma Police Department.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Docs: Man accused of killing WA grandmother ‘meticulously planned’ murder

Boeing 737 reportedly rejected overseas, FOX 13 finds matching jet in Seattle

Seattle high school student shot, killed in Yakima on Easter Sunday

Seattle Kraken fire head coach Dan Bylsma after one season

New structure for 2025 THING Festival in Carnation, WA

How to celebrate Earth Day 2025 in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.