Seattle high school student shot, killed in Yakima on Easter Sunday

The Brief An 18-year-old Garfield High School student was shot and killed in Yakima on Easter Sunday. The suspect, 21-year-old Isreal Barriga Vargas, fled the scene and remains at large. Garfield High School is holding a vigil and collecting flowers to honor Salvador "Junior" Granillo.



Police are searching for a man who shot and killed a Garfield High School student in Yakima on Easter Sunday.

According to the Yakima Herald-Republic, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said at around 2 a.m., officers were notified that an 18-year-old victim from Seattle was being treated for a gunshot wound at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say he was shot after a fight near the corner of South Keys Road and West Birchfield Road.

The YCSO identified the suspected shooter as 21-year-old Isreal Barriga Vargas of Yakima. Authorities say he fled the scene in a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer with Washington license plates CRH8859.

Deputies are warning the public to consider Vargas armed and dangerous.

Garfield High School student shot and killed in Yakima

The victim was identified by the Yakima County Coroner’s Office as Salvador "Junior" Granillo.

In a Monday Facebook post, the Garfield High School Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) announced a candlelight vigil will be held at the school on Monday at 4 p.m. Garfield High School's Razas Unidas will be collecting flowers in his honor Tuesday morning before school.

What they're saying:

"Another loss of another precious person in our school community is devastating," Garfield HS PTSA wrote on Facebook. "Holding his family, friends and everyone who knew and loved Salvador in our hearts. Holding all GHS students, teachers, staff and families in our hearts too."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Yakima Herald-Republic and a Facebook post by the Garfield High School Parent Teacher Student Association.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Missing WA grandmother's remains found buried under shed

These 2 WA trails rank among best in US, new study finds

Reddit: Seattle crosswalk hacked with voice message mocking Jeff Bezos

37 earthquakes recorded in Okanogan County, WA, over the past week

Auburn, WA business employee, co-owner speak out after building burns during police search

Comedian Jeff Dunham previews his upcoming Tacoma Dome show

Seattle woman arrested for pit bull attacks: ‘Let him do his thing’

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.