Missing WA grandmother's remains found buried under shed

The Brief Thurston County authorities found the remains of missing 82-year-old Marcia Norman buried under a shed in Olympia, identifying her handyman, Jeffrey Zizz, as a person of interest. Zizz fled the state but was arrested in Montana for a sentencing violation and extradited back to Thurston County, where he remains the primary suspect in Norman's case.



Thurston County authorities report they have found the remains of a grandmother reported missing since April 1.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the remains of 82-year-old Marcia Norman were found partially encased in concrete and buried under a shed on a property in Olympia, which detectives dug up with power equipment on April 9.

The backstory:

Authorities quickly identified Jeffrey Zizz, 47, as a person of interest in Norman's disappearance.

Zizz was Norman's handyman, and was the last person reported to have seen her alive. Detectives say the two ate dinner the night of her disappearance.

82-year-old Marcia Norman (left), Jeffrey Zizz (right) (Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

Zizz, a convicted child molester, was interviewed by detectives and had several items — including his car — seized during their investigation. Zizz then fled the state in a friend's car, but was arrested in Missoula, Montana, for a child molestation sentencing violation warrant.

What's next:

Police in Montana extradited Zizz back to Thurston County, where he is being held on no bail for his sentencing violation.

Zizz remains the primary person of interest in this investigation, authorities confirm.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, with previous coverage from FOX 13 Seattle.

