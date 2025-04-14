Red Robin launching Bottomless Burger Pass for National Burger Month

The Brief Red Robin is introducing a Bottomless Burger Pass to celebrate National Burger Month in May. The pass is $20 and passholders can enjoy a gourmet burger and a bottomless side, every day from May 1 through May 31.



May is National Burger Month and Red Robin is celebrating by offering their Bottomless Burger Pass.

What we know:

For $20, passholders can enjoy a gourmet burger and a bottomless side, every day from May 1 through May 31 at participating U.S. locations.

Passes go on sale starting at 8 a.m. P.T. on Thursday, April 17 on the restaurant's website.

A limited number of passes will be available for purchase, and the restaurant said they could sell out in minutes.

The Bottomless Burger Pass is valid for up to $22 per day for food and beverages, with a total potential value of $682.

Daily funds do not roll over, and any unused amount—including the full balance after June 1—will be forfeited. The pass cannot be used for gift cards, third-party delivery fees, select online orders, or catering, and it is non-refundable if lost or stolen.

The Source: Information in this story is from Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

