The Brief An employee of an Auburn business that was destroyed in a fire during a police search is speaking out. DJ Taz says Zanadu Studios was a hot spot for musicians before the fire, which broke out as officers were searching for a domestic violence suspect.



An Auburn business went up in flames on April 8 while Kent police and other law enforcement officers were searching for a domestic violence suspect who they thought was hiding inside.

They surrounded the business before the fire started, and initially thought he had died, later determining he wasn't in the building and was alive.

What they're saying:

With the business destroyed, an employee from the event space is sharing his memories from his time working there.

DJ Taz says Zanadu Studios was a hot spot for musicians before the fire.

"Pretty much booked and busy, and we had a good run," said Taz Petro, DJ and Zanadu Studios employee. "We had celebrities come through."

The business, owned by Marlene and Avon Cobb, was tight-knit.

"Most of us knew each other outside of work, before the event space even came about," said Taz. "It only made the business space grow even better, just because we had people we could trust and people we already love, so it was a good run."

Tigger, the Cobb's family dog, was also a permanent fixture.

"That was the emotional support dog from what I know to everybody who was in the office," said Taz.

While Zanadu Studios offered artists an event space near Seattle and Tacoma, the building also served as a meet-up space for a swingers' club.

"The Swirl was a real thing. It was a real thing, yes," said Taz.

The studios were also frequently booked up for weddings and other parties.

"It was a very artsy space, and it was a vibe for sure," said Taz.

When fire gutted the studios on April 8 and police surrounded the building, the staff had no idea what was ahead.

"It was unreal," said Taz.

Not only did more than a dozen workers lose their jobs after the fire, according to an online fundraiser, but Tigger also tragically passed away.

"There was a lot of emotional ties to the dog for sure," said Taz.

Avon's wife and Zanadu Studios' co-owner, Marlene Cobb, issued a statement saying, "I am devastated by the loss of my business and the death of my dog Tigger in the fire."

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, she wants to know if a "device fired by police into the building" started the fire.

Taz says the Cobbs have also had other challenges recently, including the recent tragic loss of their son.

"She’s had a rough year, experiencing the death of her son and right after that there’s a fire," said Taz.

He says this has added yet another layer to the tragedy.

"It cost Marlene and all of us relatively all of our livelihood. That’s what they lived and breathed and what we looked forward to," said Taz.

Taz says he'll be DJ'ing at other locations for the time being. On Wednesday night, he said he was working at Vibe Lounge in Tacoma for karaoke night.

He says the studios will soon be hosting a block party to raise money and support for Zanadu Studios and its employees on Saturday, April 26, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. near Zanadu Studios at 1520 Pike St NW in Auburn.

FOX 13 reached out to Kent Police to see if they had any new information on what might have caused the fire or if they were still looking to speak with Avon Cobb. We are waiting to hear back.

Marlene's full statement is below:

"I am devastated by the loss of my business and the death of my dog Tigger in the fire at Zanadu Studios on April 8th. It’s been made worse by reports in the media that are not accurate or complete. The investigations are at an early stage, but the evidence so far shows that the fire was likely caused by a "flash bang" device fired by the police into the building after it was cleared. When all the facts are in, I trust that those responsible will be held accountable. I want to sincerely thank the community for standing by and supporting Zanadu Studios. For now, all I want to do is support the staff, allow the investigations to take their course, and process the tremendous loss we have suffered. I appreciate everyone’s understanding and respect during this difficult time."

The Source: Information in this story is from Zanadu Studios and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle woman arrested for pit bull attacks: ‘Let him do his thing’

FEMA denies $34M in funds for WA bomb cyclone relief, gives no explanation

WSDOT shuts down 103-year-old bridge in Pierce County, WA

Man accused in Seattle hate crime flips off cameras, storms out of courtroom

Elephants react to San Diego earthquake, swarm around young

Red Robin launching Bottomless Burger Pass for National Burger Month

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.