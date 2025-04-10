Police hunt for Kent DV suspect after thinking he died in business fire

The Brief A manhunt is underway for a man police initially thought was dead. Authorities believed Avon Cobb died in a workplace fire, they now are continuing their search as their investigation brought more details to light. Negotiators had been attempting to facilitate an arrest immediately before the fire broke out.



Kent Police are searching for a man accused of domestic violence, who escaped arrest as his workplace went up in flames.

The backstory:

The fire initially caused police to think that 51-year-old Avon Cobb might be dead, but now they believe he's on the run.

Cobb's whereabouts were still a mystery Thursday night.

Meantime, the search reached a dramatic point, when Cobb and his wife's business burned down while neighbors watched.

"We just started to walk outside and that’s when the smoke started billowing over," said neighbor Corey Peabody, driver of the U-9 Beacon Plumbing Unlimited Hydroplane.

Corey Peabody of Strong Racing captured video of smoke pouring out of the neighboring business after it was surrounded by police Tuesday.

What they're saying:

"The whole roads were shut down, and they had cops, and guns drawn everywhere, and they were pointed at the building over there," said Peabody.

The fire off W. Pike Street in Auburn consumed an event space run by Cobb and his wife called Zanadu Studios.

Kent Police say before the fire, negotiators were at the building for hours, calling for Cobb to come out.

"As the day went on, later you could see the flash bombs and see the drones," said Peabody.

Kent Police say they thought Cobb had fled to his business after a domestic violence incident was reported involving a gun at his home near 237th Place.

It's unclear how the fire started or if Cobb was in the workspace when the fire broke out.

Law enforcement didn't see him leave, and investigators initially thought he may have died in the fire. However, once fire crews put the fire out, and investigators looked inside, they didn't find him.

A witness tells FOX 13 a dog had died in the fire.

Fire and cleanup crews were still on the scene Thursday. Peabody says it's fortunate others weren't put in danger.

"Luckily, they were able to get everyone out of that building," said Peabody.

FOX 13 spoke to his wife briefly. She said she can't comment right now upon advice from her attorney.

A spokesperson for Kent Police declined an interview Thursday. If you have information on where Cobb might be, contact the Kent Police Department.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 reporting.

